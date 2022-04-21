Buhari meets Service Chiefs, ministers, others, over insecurity

Worried by the escalating insecurity situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, held a meeting with the country’s Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, and some select ministers in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Service Chiefs at the meeting included the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, while the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, was represented by a senior military officer.

Attendees from the Federal Government at the high-powered security meeting were the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Ministers present at the meeting included the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd.)

Also present at the meeting were Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Ahmed Abubakar, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The meeting is coming a week after the National Council of State met and advised the president to convene a security meeting to deliberate on issues of national security across the country.

