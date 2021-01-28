Buhari meets Sultan, other NSCIA members in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, sources privy to the forum said it may not be unconnected with the current situation in the country, particularly the tension generated by the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the South-West.

President Buhari met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the same matter Wednesday.

The matter came to a head last week after the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, ordered the herdsmen to vacate the state’s forest reserves.

However, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had insisted that Akeredolu was misquoted by some sections of the media.

President Buhari had earlier in the week appointed four new service chiefs to lead Nigeria’s fight against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, and other criminal elements terrorizing the citizens.

The new services replaced the ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen Bamidele Olonisakin and three other military chiefs who had since retired from service.

Buhari, who met the new service chiefs on Wednesday evening, charged them to be patriotic and serve the country diligently.

