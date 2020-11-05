Buhari meets traditional rulers from across Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with some notable traditional rulers across the country at the State House, Abuja.

The traditional rulers are led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Among traditional rulers at the meeting are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and title holders.

The reason behind the meeting is yet to be disclosed.

