Buhari meets traditional rulers from across Nigeria

November 5, 2020
Buhari meets traditional rulers from across Nigeria
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with some notable traditional rulers across the country at the State House, Abuja.

The traditional rulers are led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Among traditional rulers at the meeting are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Emir of Fika, Tor Tiv, Chairman Imo State, Council of Traditional Ruler, and other notable kings and title holders.

The reason behind the meeting is yet to be disclosed.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

