News
Buhari meets varsities’ pro-chancellors, promises further consultations on ASUU strike
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday promised to continue consultation with relevant stakeholders and other Nigerians in a bid to find a lasting solution to the current impasse between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this during a meeting with the pro-chancellors of universities at the State House, Abuja.
“I will make further consultations, and I’ll get back to you,” he told the visiting pro-chancellors.
The Chairman of the government’s renegotiation committee, Prof. Nimi Briggs, who led the pro-chancellors to the State House, described the recent listing of the University of Ibadan among the first 1,000 universities in the world as a huge boost to the country’s education system.
Briggs stressed that the future of the country’s university system was bright despite the ASUU strike.
READ ALSO:‘ASUU crisis has been on for about 30 years, it’s not Buhari’s fault,’ says ex-Borno commissioner, Bulama
He commended the Federal Government for agreeing to raise salaries in the university system by 23.5 percent and 35 percent respectively.
He, however, appealed to the federal government to take another look at the “No-Work, No-Pay” policy in the interest of the students who are the biggest victims of the crisis in the university system.
The varsity teachers’ strike which commenced on February 14 entered its 223rd day on Friday.
They are demanding the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) for payment of salaries, among others.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...