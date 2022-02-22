Buhari meets with 18 APC governors to discuss party crises

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday played host to 18 governors on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Top on the agenda are issues that have plague the party causing rancour within its fold.

Speaking earlier of the meeting, Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, said it was aimed at mending the cracks in the party due to the wrangling that had polarised the leadership of the party.

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, had on Monday, at the end of its 20th regular meeting, announced that the party’s zonal congresses had been fixed for March 12, while the convention had been slated for March 26.

Bugudu who addressed journalists after a PGF’s meeting on Tuesday, said:

“We had briefings from the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“And we discussed the meeting we are going to have with Mr President today to further discuss on the party’s convention.

“Until we finish the meeting with Mr President, we would not comment on any timetable and any logistics.

”All the APC Governors have met and as always, have appreciated the need to work together with the other stakeholders.

“We have always been humbled that we are not the only stakeholders of the party – to work with other stakeholders and to ensure that we deliver transparently, honestly, the national executive that will earn the confidence of all party members.

“First, we appreciate that Nigerians are interested in what the APC is doing because Nigerians gave us their mandate by electing us into offices and holding us in high esteem and we are very conscious of that”, he had said

