Buhari meets with IGP in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the State House, Abuja.

Adamu, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the closed-door meeting, said he updated the president on sexual and gender-based violence across the country and the efforts of the police towards addressing the menace.

The IGP said the police had been dealing with all reported rape incidents and gender-based violence in the country.

Adamu added that 717 rape incidents were recorded across the country between January and May this year.

According to him, 799 suspects had so far been arrested, 631 cases conclusively investigated and charged to court while 52 cases were still under investigation.

Adamu said: “It has come to the public knowledge now that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we recorded surge in cases of rape and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

“These are cases that are now coming up but we want to let members of the public know that, rape and gender-based violence had been there.

“The law enforcement agents had been dealing with these cases, in most cases, members of the public are not aware of the actions that the law enforcement agents were taking.”

