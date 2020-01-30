Buhari meets with security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a meeting with the nation’s security chiefs.

Though details of the meeting have not been made public, it is believed to be a routine meeting for the chiefs to brief the president over the worsening security situation in the country.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

There have been criticisms on the government over the worsening security situation in the country, with many calling on the president to fire the security chiefs, or resign if he is unable to handle the situation.

