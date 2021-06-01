 Buhari meets Yakubu, five RECs over attacks on INEC facilities | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Buhari meets Yakubu, five RECs over attacks on INEC facilities

Published

6 seconds ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and five other Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Presidency confirmed the meeting on its Twitter handle.

The meeting was convened by the President in a bid to find lasting solutions to increasing attacks on INEC facilities in the country, particularly in the South-East.

ATTACKS ON INEC: Buhari not interested in third term – Presidency

Gunmen had on Sunday attacked a new INEC office at Okwudor community in Njaba local government area of Imo State.

The attack on the facility which was commissioned ahead of the 2019 general elections brought the number of INEC properties attacked in the country in the last two years to 42.

Suspected hoodlums also attacked the commission’s offices in Anambra, Enugu and Imo last week.

Opinions

