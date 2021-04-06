Buhari mourns slain Miyetti Allah leaders, seek collaboration against insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Buhari mourns slain Miyetti Allah leaders, seek collaboration against insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, mourned the leaders of the Miyetti Allah group in Nasarawa State who were killed by suspected bandits in a recent attack that occurred in the state.
Speaking in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled: ‘President Buhari mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah leaders, the President called on the group to choose new leaders that would build on the foundation of peace laid by their slain leaders.
Also, he called for collaboration with the group towards ridding the country of the security challenges facing it, noting that his administration was committed to working with all members of the Miyetti Allah society in a bid to rid Nigeria of the activities of kidnappers, bandits and terrorists.
The President described one of the killed Miyetti Allah leaders, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini, as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the sub-region.
Read also: Miyetti Allah implores Christians to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.
“The President described the late state leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.
“In praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, President Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.
“The President reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Latest Tech News
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...