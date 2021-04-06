Buhari mourns slain Miyetti Allah leaders, seek collaboration against insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, mourned the leaders of the Miyetti Allah group in Nasarawa State who were killed by suspected bandits in a recent attack that occurred in the state.

Speaking in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled: ‘President Buhari mourns Nasarawa Miyetti Allah leaders, the President called on the group to choose new leaders that would build on the foundation of peace laid by their slain leaders.

Also, he called for collaboration with the group towards ridding the country of the security challenges facing it, noting that his administration was committed to working with all members of the Miyetti Allah society in a bid to rid Nigeria of the activities of kidnappers, bandits and terrorists.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the brutal killing of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah who forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers.

“The President described the late state leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

“In praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, President Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.

“The President reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.”

