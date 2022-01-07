Buhari mourns victims of Kano auto crash, urges compliance with traffic regulations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed sadness at the death of 19 passengers in an auto crash along the Kano-Zaria highway.

At least 26 passengers were also wounded in the accident that involved two commercial buses in the area.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President decried the increasing number of road fatalities in the country.

He said: “I’m devastated and saddened by this unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of passengers who happily left their homes without any idea that it was going to be their last day on earth.

“The frequency of road accidents is particularly worrisome and it calls for greater reflection on the importance of safety standards.

“I understand that the accident was blamed on over-speeding and this account worries me deeply.

“It’s unfortunate that ours is a country where, despite regular public enlightenment programmes by road safety officials, our recalcitrant drivers treat the issue with indifference.

“Adherence to safety standards and regulations can go a long way to protect lives.”

