Politics
‘Buhari must go’ Dunamis Church youths sue DSS over alleged unlawful arrest, detention
Five members of the Dunamis Gospel Church, Abuja, on Friday challenged the alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The youths were detained by the secret police last Sunday for adorning #BuhariMustGo T-shirts at the church.
The applicants are Henry Nwodo, Victor Udoka, Emmanuel Larry, Samuel Gabriel, and Ben Manasseh.
The quintet listed the DSS, its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi; and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; as respondents in the multiple suits filed in the court.
READ ALSO: Igboho’s supporters protest DSS raid in Ibadan
The youths are seeking an order of the court restraining the DSS and other respondents in the suits from violating their fundamental rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression and the press as guaranteed under Sections 35, 38, 39, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.
They also want the court to protect their right to freedom from discrimination and personal liberty guaranteed under Articles 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP. A9), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
The applicants urged the court to order their immediate and unconditional release from the DSS custody.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....