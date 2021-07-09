‘Buhari must go’ Dunamis Church youths sue DSS over alleged unlawful arrest, detention

Five members of the Dunamis Gospel Church, Abuja, on Friday challenged the alleged unlawful arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The youths were detained by the secret police last Sunday for adorning #BuhariMustGo T-shirts at the church.

The applicants are Henry Nwodo, Victor Udoka, Emmanuel Larry, Samuel Gabriel, and Ben Manasseh.

The quintet listed the DSS, its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi; and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; as respondents in the multiple suits filed in the court.

The youths are seeking an order of the court restraining the DSS and other respondents in the suits from violating their fundamental rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression and the press as guaranteed under Sections 35, 38, 39, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

They also want the court to protect their right to freedom from discrimination and personal liberty guaranteed under Articles 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP. A9), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The applicants urged the court to order their immediate and unconditional release from the DSS custody.

