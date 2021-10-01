News
‘Buhari must go’ protesters storm Abuja
The city of Abuja on Friday witnessed protest from ‘Buhari Must Go’ groups who voiced their opposition to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
This came shortly after the Independence Day broadcast by the President.
Some of the protesters brandished placards with inscriptions like:”#RevolutionNow” and “#BuhariMustGo.”
Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the protests had earlier made the announcement via the Twitter page of SaharaReporters, the media arm of his organisation.
“I am urging all citizens and non citizens of Nigeria to boycott @MBuhari’s national “INDEPENDENCE DAY” broadcast scheduled for tomorrow, instead you should partake in protests across the country tomorrow to reject this man, the Failure-In-Chief of the Federal Republic #BuhariMustGo,” he said on Twitter.
On Facebook, the activist posted,” What is this Failure-In-Chief going to broadcast to the country? #RevolutionNow #October1stProtest #BuhariMustGo.”
Earlier in his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged to ensure the prosecution of secessionists and insurrectionists who have created a climate of insecurity across the country.
Sowore had been arrested several times over his protests against the current administration.
