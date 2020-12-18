Buhari must secure release of Chibok, Dapchi girls just like Katsina boys –Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to secure the release of the schoolgirls kidnapped at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State in 2014, and the remaining girls abducted from the Government Girls’ Science Secondary and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State in 2018.

The co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls” movement was reacting after the release of 344 schoolboys kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, who were abducted on December 11 but regained their freedom on Thursday, December 17.

Ezekwesili who said she is “overjoyed that the KankaraBoys have been freed,” added that the Federal Government should employ the same strategies and methods they used in getting the boys released.

In a series of tweets she posted on her Twitter handle on Friday, December 18, Ezekwesili called on Buhari and security agencies not to sweep the case of the Chibok and Dapchi girls under the carpet.

“We rejoice in the freedom of our innocent #KankaraBoys! But, Nigeria is not being governed at all now,” she tweeted.

In other tweets, Ezekwesili wrote:

“All the characteristics of a failing state are evident in this country and must be averted by citizens.

“Nigeria needs a rapid Independent Medical Evaluation of @MBuhari and his Presidency @NGRPresident have reduced Nigeria to a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

“Imagine the depth of incompetence that produces the kind of monumental failure of intelligence and security that again made #KankaraBoys abduction possible at all!

“Where are the remaining 112 #ChibokGirls and the only remaining #DapchiGirls, #LeahSharibu who is a Prisoner of Faith?

“@MBuhari should we assume the 344 (a new number from 333) #KankaraBoys went on an excursion to terrorists who have, out of magnanimity, released them to you?

“When will 112 #ChibokGirls and #DapchiGirl, #LeahSharibu, also be released by terrorists to an irredeemably uncaring @NGRPresident @MBuhari who has for 3 years and two years respectively not considered it worthy of a leader to engage their parents?

“When will our Girls come home? When was the last time the @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari rendered an account of the status of the counterterrorism war to Nigerians?

“Has the war not seemingly morphed into a Military Industrial Complex with him as C-in-C of the @HQNigerianArmy? What have we spent? What have we won?”

