Buhari names Abuja expressway after Niger Republic president, in reciprocal action | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari names Abuja expressway after Niger Republic president, in reciprocal action
President Muhammadu Buhari has named a road in the federal capital territory (FCT) after President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic.
This is coming hours after President Buhari was awarded the highest national award of Niger Republic, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, by his Nigerian counterpart.
At a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed Bello, FCT minister in Abuja on Tuesday disclosed this.
“Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’ in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou,” the minister said.
“The road was named after the Nigerien President by President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa.”
Reacting to the development, Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou who described Muhammadu Buhari as his brother and friend said he is honored.
“My brother and friend, @MBuhari, did me the honor to call an Abuja expressway ‘Mahamadou Issoufou expressway’,” he tweeted.
“This testifies, beyond our personal relations, to the excellent relations that exist between #Nigeria and #Niger. His caring touches me. I thank him very much.”
