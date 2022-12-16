‘Buhari never found to be corrupt’, Sanwo-Olu says as President clocks 80

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader free of corrupt practices.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Friday in commemoration of Buhari’s 80th birthday, commended the President for his exemplary leadership in the country.

The governor argued that Buhari had continued to exhibit honesty and courage since his assumption of office in 2015.

He lauded the President for not reneging on his promises to Nigerians, especially in fighting against corruption and ensuring infrastructural development in the country.

Read also:Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to elect unifiers in 2023

The statement read in part: “President Buhari to date remains one of the most respected and honest world leaders, who is never found to be corrupt despite the juicy positions he has held in the military and other public offices at state, regional, national and international levels in the last 50 years.

“President Buhari has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country, Nigeria. He is the epitome of honesty, dedication and service and he has used his elevated positions at various times for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“As President Buhari celebrates his 80th birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now