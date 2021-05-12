BUHARI: Nigeria can overcome challenges if citizens come together as one | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that the country can overcome its challenges insofar as the citizenry remains unified.

Buhari made this disclosure via a Sallah message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The President said, “Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims, and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one.

“It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.

“We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion.”

Buhari further said it was delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithful during the Ramadan.

“This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities.

”These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he added.

The president, therefore, extended his best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they mark the Eid-el-Fitr following the completion of a month of fasting.

