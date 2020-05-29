BUHARI: Nigeria deserves better, Fani-Kayode replies Adesina

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s emegence as president in 2015 destroyed Nigeria.

He stated, that Nigeria deserved a better president than Buhari.

He was responding to a claim by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman that Nigeria was lucky to have Buhari emerge as president as at the time he did.

Adesina had made the claim in a recent statement, titled “Buhari’s emergence in 2015 saved Nigeria’s collapse”.

But responding in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @realFFK, on Thursday, the former minister said on the contrary, that Buhari’s coming as Nigeria’s President was a disaster.

He wrote, “Not so my friend (Adesina)! The emergence of Buhari in 2015 annihilated Nigeria and plunged her into darkness, death and destruction.

“He came to steal, kill and destroy and for the last five disastrous years that is all he has done.”

In a series of other tweets he posted on Friday, as Buhari marked five years in office, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“Hundreds of thousands of people are being butchered by terrorists all over the country as Buhari marks his five years in office whilst poverty, diesease, despair, hunger, fear ans Covid 19 ravages the land.

“What type of man says and does nothing whilst his people are being slaughtered?

“The truth is that more people have been killed by terrorists in the North West, North East and North Central zones of Nigeria over the last five years than in the entire south. Buhari is an even bigger curse to his own constituency than anywhere else. Nigeria deserves better.”

