Buhari nominates four persons as CBN directors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated four persons for appointment as Non-Executive Directors in the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Consequently, he has forwarded a letter to the Senate for the quartet’s confirmation.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read the president’s letter dated July 21, 2022 at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Buhari said the request was made in line with section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees are – Prof. Mike Obadan (South-South), Prof. Justitia Nnabuko (South-East), Prof. Ummu Jalingo (North-East) and Mr. Adeola Adetunji (South-West).

