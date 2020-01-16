Buhari nominates IMF director, Obiorah as CBN’s new deputy governor

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the name of the Alternative Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiorah, to the Senate for confirmation as the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Buhari said in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the nomination was in line with the provision of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

Obiora will replace Dr. Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2 as the CBN deputy governor.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said the nominee holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

The statement added: “He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) In Washington DC, United States of America.”

