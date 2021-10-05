Buhari nominates Justice Yusuf as FCT High Court chief judge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of Justice Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President’s request was contained in a letter forwarded to Senate and read at the plenary by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Buhari said the request for Yusuf’s confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 256(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian 1999 (as amended).

