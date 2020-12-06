Buhari not an invalid, will deliver on his mandate – Fayemi

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari is capable of delivering on his mandate.

Fayemi, who stated this when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, insisted that the president would tackle the security challenges in the country.

The governor was reacting to the criticism of President Buhari by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives following last weekend’s killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The lawmakers had labelled the president as incompetent for failing to address the country’s security challenges.

But Fayemi counseled the PDP lawmakers to be constructive in their criticisms of the president.

He said: “I meet President Muhammadu Buhari from time to time on behalf of my colleagues and there is nothing to suggest that President Buhari is (an) invalid or incapable of delivering on the responsibilities of his office.

“Our country has challenges and let’s deal with the challenges. We may have subjective or objective criticisms of the president, that is within the realms of politics and public service and I am sure the president doesn’t mind that. However, when we want to do it, let’s be constructive. It’s the office of the president that you are denigrating when you do that; it is not his person.

“If the PDP caucus in the House of Reps feels they are empowered to start an impeachment process against President Buhari, that is their prerogative but the matter of security is beyond partisan politics.”

The governor advised the PDP members in the various security committees in the National Assembly to contribute their quota on how to defeat the insecurity menace in the country.

