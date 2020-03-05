Buhari not greatest threat to Nigeria’s unity, his army of accursed slaves are -Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Muhammadu Buhari was not the greatest threat to Nigeria’s unity.

According to the minister, those who are the greatest threat to the country’s unity, are Buhari’s army of “ignorant and accursed slaves”.

He did not mention who these army of ignorant and accursed slaves are.

Not a few Nigerians have accused Buhari of causing disunity in the country through, among other allegations, lopsided appointments and refusal to harken to the demand to restructure the country.

But in a tweet on his Twitter handle-@realFFK, on Thursday, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“The greatest threat to the unity of Nigeria is not Buhari himself but his army of ignorant and repugnant little cheerleaders and accursed slaves.

“If Buhari told them to CUT off their mothers head and bring it to him on a silver platter they would do so without hesitation. I pity them.”

