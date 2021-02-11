Politics
‘Buhari not in charge of Nigeria,’ Soyinka attacks president again
For the umpteenth time, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Thursday expressed doubt if President Muhammadu Buhari is still controlling the country’s affairs.
The playwright had expressed a similar concern while speaking on the herdsmen menace and other national issues last week.
He also challenged President Buhari to address Nigerians on the crisis and declare publicly that he does not support the criminal activities of some herdsmen in various parts of the country.
Soyinka, who featured in a programme on Arise TV on Thursday, insisted that if the President is indeed in charge of Nigeria, the country’s security situation would not have deteriorated to its present level.
He said: “Buhari does not appreciate the situation, he doesn’t understand, I see no evidence that he understands how grave the situation is.
“I have said it again and again. I don’t believe Buhari is in charge because it is not possible in my view for a head of state, a commander-in-chief of the armed forces to say he is presiding over a nation and things get to this level.
“Something is critically wrong within the leadership of this nation and that is where we civilians must come in, we must pick up the slack for our own situation, for our own salvation.
“What happened to me in this incident is typical of what happened to millions in this country and we cannot just sit still and say we are relying on central help when obviously, it is not coming.”
CHSR demands immediate release of #OccupyLekki protesters arrested by police
The Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) on Saturday condemned the arrest of some #OccupyLekki protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
At least 10 protesters expressing their misgivings over the proposed reopening of the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos were arrested by police on Saturday morning and taken to various detention centres in the state.
But the CHSR in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse and the General Secretary, Comrade Ewajane Osowo, and sent to Ripples Nigeria, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all the protesters.
The police, according to the group, had no reason to arrest the peaceful protesters.
The statement read:
“The protesters were protesting against the reopening of the Lekki toll plaza, the venue of the 20th October 2020, shooting that led to the death of some #ENDSARS protesters and left several others injured.
“Information before us is that the arrested and brutalized protesters have been taken to the Adeniji Adele Police Station and the State CID, Panti.
“The situation that prompted this protest was the action of the Lagos State government to open the toll plaza when the judicial panel of inquiry it set up to look into the complaints of aggrieved persons is yet to round up their investigations.
“The basis of the #ENDSARS protest then was the current state of insecurity situation in the country, the high level of corruption, asking for free and qualitative education, and demanding accountability from those who are saddled with the responsibility of handling the country’s economy.
“Whereas any of these demands have not been addressed, the protesting youths have been turned into criminals with these arrests and we wondered how the protest has become a crime that warrants this undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unlawful arrest?
“It is a fact that there are still some petitions submitted to the panel by some who claimed to have lost relatives in the 20th October 2020, shooting and their cases have not been heard. We believe this may form part of the reasons they are demanding that the reopening of the Lekki toll gate should still wait till the panel rounds up and submits the report/outcome of their findings.
“Reports reaching us now claimed that over 10 innocent Nigerian youths have been arrested by the police at the toll gate and taken into custody and it was also reported that any passerby that passed through the toll gate without an identification card would be assumed to be a protester and arrested by the police.
“It is important to draw the attention of the police to yesterday (Friday) press release by the Lagos State Attorney General where, in one of the paragraphs, asked the Commissioner of Police to take note that the protesters have the right to protest as enshrined in Section 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Therefore, we urge the leadership of the Lagos State Police Command to call his men to order and to stop harassing innocent citizens who were demanding their rights legitimately without breaking any law.
“Nigerians have the right to peaceful protest, therefore, the idea of allowing themselves and their officers to be used by the state to attack innocent citizens is unacceptable.”
SocialMediaTrends: Outcomes of #OccupyLekki protest, calls to #StopKillingNortherners & more
The following discussion trends in Nigeria garnered maximum engagements across social media platforms on Saturday.
#EndSARS, #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, #LekkiTollGateProtest, #MrMacaroni
Nigerians took to social media to condemn the arrest of #EndSARS protesters who converged at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday demanding a permanent closure of the Lekki Toll Plaza until justice is served to victims of police brutality and the October 20, 2020 shooting of unarmed protesters by military men.
The protesting youths who faulted the heavy police presence at the toll gate from Friday night, have accused the government of breaching their rights to protest as video footages and pictures online exposed how protesters were harassed by security operatives and whisked away in Black Maria vans.
Among the arrested protesters at the Lekki toll gate were popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo [Mr Macaroni], Damilare Adenola who claimed he was at the venue to observe, and another man who held a placard bearing the inscription, “One Nigeria”.
Angry protesters on social media have called out the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the President Muhammadu Buhari government for allegedly breaching the tenets of democracy by prioritizing the demands of bandits and terrorists over that of well-meaning citizens.
You continue to violate our rights and you think you can get away with it? This generation is where your oppression will stop! The tactics you have used for so long is what will be the end of you! Personally, I will take this matter 2 the highest places I can. #EndSARS
— Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 13, 2021
Not all heroes wear capes, you don’t have to say anything, just retweet, picture of the day…. arresting unharmed protesters holding just bottle water…. #EndSARS #mrmacaroni pic.twitter.com/goX3GY5b1X
— Esther Oluwadamilola Iremitide (@EB_Nath) February 13, 2021
Omoo😩… I got goosebumps just by watching this movement ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽#EndSARS #mrmacaroni pic.twitter.com/RrMPyUdx4Y
— morning sun🌄 (@veva_peter) February 13, 2021
#EndSARS you guys should keep arresting till toll gate is empty pic.twitter.com/Hu8T231n1d
— Anonymous (@Your_Anons) February 13, 2021
This is how they are handling MR macaroni and other peaceful protesters. RT till someone intervenes, this is oppression in its fullest form. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/y1gq7vrVZp
— Volqx (@volqx) February 13, 2021
Auwalu Daudawa (Left) reportedly arranged the kidnap of KANKARA Boys but he recently “repented” and was forgiven. #mrmacaroni put smiles on people’s faces and stood for what is right but they victimized him…fck it #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/3tTgSmF0FH
— Cato Reborn🖤 (@Ayhands) February 13, 2021
Terrorists Peaceful Protesters#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/9crqQUY7PS
— IRUNNIA ™ (@Irunnia_) February 13, 2021
CP Odumosu says he doesn’t know where arrested protesters are being held..
That was how Pelumi Onifade was kïlled and dumped in a mortuary. The CP didn’t also know where he was held.
Odumosu, release the protesters!! #EndSARS
— Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 13, 2021
Liar is the word
He will soon tweet as a father…….
— Dimma (@sheunemmanuel01) February 13, 2021
The Power of the People is Stronger than the People in Power. The Government of the day has not arrested this guy yet they only have power to arrest Armless Protesters.
Injury to One is Injury to All #mrmacaroni #EndSARS DemNoBornDemPapaWell Ambode pic.twitter.com/xtuNeCsXdW
— Dokubo, Kenneth Promise #EndSARS (@dokubo_kenneth) February 13, 2021
Nigeria during Buhari’s government: A country where cows are treated better than citizens.
.#EndSARS
— Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) February 13, 2021
Oyo, Ibadan, #StopKillingNortherners
Social media users also reacted to reports of violent clashes between Yoruba indigenes and the northerners who reside in the Akinyele Local government area of Oyo state.
The violence which had reportedly lasted 48 hours was followed by killings and destruction of property at the Sasa market of the state.
With the cause of the unrest yet unknown, eyewitness reports have attributed it to alleged killings perpetrated by northern traders in the area.
Meanwhile, the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the affected communities – 6p.m to 7a.m – to forestall a total breakdown of law and order in the vicinity.
Nigerians reacted to the development and called for the end of killing of northerners in the South-West.
Yoruba people need to call their people in Oyo state to order. Ethnic cleansing of Hausa people in that state does no one good. Call them to order before it escalates further #StopKillingNortherners
— Sarki. (@Waspapping_) February 13, 2021
Apparently, there's ethnic tension brewing in Oyo state.
What's the state governor doing about it?
Of course I know Nigeria runs a failed unitary system where governors can't command police.
But Seyi Makinde has a duty to impress it on Abuja to give him security support.
— Nedu Ekeke #LekkiMassacre (@Nedunaija) February 13, 2021
This happened yesterday at Sasa Market Ibadan Oyo state.
The market now closed!
pic.twitter.com/qTR825eaGL
— Oluwakemi (@thisisOluwakemi) February 13, 2021
What is happening in Oyo State sounds like something we’ve heard before. If it escalates (& I hope it doesn’t) the people that will pay for it are the Igbo people in the north. They are always the targets of reprisal attacks. I hope something is done before another pogrom ensues.
— ULOMA (@ulxma) February 13, 2021
Dangote Trucks are smashed, burnt, the Hausa Fulani are running for their lives in Oyo state
How many times would these things keep happening before the President or Our northern leaders do something about it?
Retweet and repost for the world to see the abuse of northerners pic.twitter.com/fLWa9ixxgf
— Sarki. (@Waspapping_) February 13, 2021
Oyo state government did nothing about this pic.twitter.com/Bck1Gnf8nI
— Ibrahim Muhammed (@Ibrahim45934850) February 13, 2021
Are we in the 1950s cos I dont understand this tribal war in Oyo state again o. The hoodlums are now on the streets and the police have decided to do nothing about it. #EndSARS
Please to RT TO SPREAD PLEASE
pic.twitter.com/21Og9YwBKX
— Steven and 14 Others (@iam_steveola) February 13, 2021
You report any emergency and they tell you to "Go and call Amotekun na" or just not respond at all. Like they basically downed tools to prove a point lol
— Ayobami Ayobami (@dondekojo) February 13, 2021
Situation report from Oyo State where complete market with shops owned by Hausa community, burnt down. Just think of this happened in Kaduna or Kano🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/yZ0sTCyhEX
— Mubarak Umar (@Mubarack_Umar) February 13, 2021
They've been killing people in Oyo state. Sunday igboho came out to tell everyone what fulani herdsmen are causing. He listed all the people herdsmen have killed. Federal govt did nothing. But now that they're retaliating back in Ojoo & Akinyele. You guys are crying for pity.
— IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) February 13, 2021
Reprisal killing of members of another ethnic group will NEVER even out or atone for the previous killing of your kinsmen. You're only punishing innocent men for the sins of others.
STOP!!!#StopKillingNortherners#StopKillingHumans#StopTheBloodshed
— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) February 13, 2021
Stop Killing Northern Nigerians in the South, your problem is my problem and vice versa, Theres no any other way around it, the sooner we realize that we’re one Nigeria the better. I hope and pray for peace in my Country ❤️ #StopKillingNortherners
— DJ AB (@Dj_Abba) February 13, 2021
Usain Bolt
The social media space went agog on Saturday, after a video of an unidentified protester outrunning a police officer while fleeing arrest at the Lekki toll gate, went viral.
Nigerians praised the fleeing protester’s athletic skill, likening him to the World’s Fastest Man, Usain Bolt.
👮🏾❌🏃🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/g72vgs90yV
— anytimesoon📀 (@Engr_Abi) February 13, 2021
The guy can run more than Usain bolt. #EndSARS. pic.twitter.com/SxOeQ790aU
— adewale adekemi (@adewalekemi65) February 13, 2021
Usain bolt spotted at lekki toll gate #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/Y57clrRXQC
— MEDO (@iam_eddymedo) February 13, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Politics
You came in via protest; allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protest, Shehu Sani tells govt
Shehu Sani, the former Senator who represented the Kaduna Central district in the 8th Assembly, has cautioned the Federal Government to allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protests as the present administration came into power on the back of such protests,
Sani was reacting to the clampdown and arrest of some #OccupyLekki protesters by the police on Saturday as they gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate to protest the reopening of the plaza while the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers on October 20, 2020, is yet to be resolved.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as the police, had issued warnings that the government would not fold its hands and allow the protesters to occupy the streets today, but in defiance, the youths took to the streets in protest.
The police, true to its words, filed out to confront the protesters and in the process, brutalized some of them and arrested others.
Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Sani urged the government to allow Nigerians exercise their rights as peaceful protest was a fundamental human right which should be permitted, as it was enjoyed by those in power.
“PEACEFUL protest is a fundamental right once enjoyed by those on the throne today. Permit and protect the protesters,” Sani tweeted.
PEACEFUL protest is a fundamental right once enjoyed by those on the throne today.permit & Protect the protesters.#LekkiTollGateProtest
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 13, 2021
