Buhari not ready to pay promoters of secessionist agitations to cease fire – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari not ready to pay promoters of secessionist agitations to cease fire – Presidency
The presidency declared on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari would not pay any group or individual pushing for the country’s break-up to cease fire.
The presidency was reacting to the recent emergence of a group demanding the secession of the Yoruba people from Nigeria.
On the other hand, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been unrelenting in its quest for the resurrection of the Republic of Biafra that was crushed during Nigeria’s three years’ civil of 1967 to 1970.
However, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who addressed journalists at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja, said nobody in Nigeria can intimidate the President to accept the demands of secessionist agitators.
He insisted that calls for Nigeria’s break-up have always been used to bully the previous governments into paying the promoters to end their agitations.
Shehu said: “The first one is about the unity of this country and the calls for secession, and they said the presidency is not talking; the presidency has been talking and our position is clearly that this country is one and is united, and by the grace of God will continue to be united.
READ ALSO: Elite spearheading agitations for Nigeria’s break-up – Lawan
“One thing with this President – and the National Secretary (of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC) has said a bit of that; you can’t intimidate Buhari. You can’t bully him.
“A lot of these people who are calling for secessions; they are the problem of this country. And I am happy that reasonable opinions, reasonable voices are now rising. Is it not only yesterday that we are reading Afenifere – the most credible faction of Afenifere – saying ‘we’re not for secession’? The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said this over and over again.
“So, this the thing about secession; they had used it in the past. You create secession and break up Nigeria and then, you intimidate the sitting leader and then he opens the booth and he brings money to settle people.
“President Buhari will pay no one. He is not going to pay. And now, it is clear that having ignored all of that, reasonable opinions are coming from those states and from those regions.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement
Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season
Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump
Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Latest Tech News
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...