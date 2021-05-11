Buhari not the cause of insecurity in Nigeria, BMO rejects calls for president's impeachment | Ripples Nigeria

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has slammed those calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, calling them anarchists and haters as Buhari is not to be blamed for the insecurity ravaging the country.

The Chairman of BMO, Niyi Akinsiju, said this on Monday while responding to recent calls by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, that Buhari should be impeached because he has failed to curb insecurity in the country.

According to him, this is not the time to call for the resignation or impeachment of the President, but a time to support and encourage him to do what he is doing to address the security challenges in the country.

“I know that at this point in time, all hands are supposed to be on deck. So, anybody that is asking for the impeachment of the President is just being an anarchist.

“The contest of our challenges regarding insecurity is just a surging issue.

“It is not as if the government is overwhelmed or as if this issue has been with us forever.

“In 2015, the President inherited issues of insecurity in the north. Between 2016 and 2017, he was able to curtail them. But sometimes late last year, this started.

“So, it is a new phase of the security challenges that the President is contending with.

“So, the President has also shown capacity, seriousness and commitment and is mobilizing his men in the Armed Forces and the Police and has continued to assure Nigerians that this will be curtailed.

“It is only those who wants to dance on the blood of the innocent that will use this opportunity to explore the sentiments of innocent Nigerians.

“This is not the time to ask for resignation or impeachment. This is the time to encourage the President to continue to do what he is doing.

“As a person and a collective of those who supports the President, we are behind him, we are encouraging him to do all he can because we know that he has the capacity.

“He has shown it in the north east and we know that he will curtail this new security challenges.”

