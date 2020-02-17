Buhari not travelling to Britain, Saudi Arabia – Presidency

The Presidency on Monday dismissed as falsehood from mischievous minds, the report that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to travel to Great Britain, Saudi Arabia and Austria for 20 days.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described the report as fake and warned Nigerians to beware of merchants of fake news currently on the prowl.

According to him, members of the first family, ministers, top government functionaries and even the military had become victims of fake news.

The statement read: “Purveyors of fake and concocted information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from social media.

“An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.

“Members of the First Family, ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

“We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information, and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine.

“That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games.”

There had been reports that President Buhari would proceed on a private vacation to the United Kingdom where he would stay for about 20 days and later proceed to Saudi Arabia and Austria.

