Buhari now re-emergised to ensure implementation of party's objectives —APC | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is now re-energised and recommitted to executing the party’s lofty developmental objectives after his medical trip abroad.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), stated this in a statement on Friday,, in Abuja while welcoming the president back to the country.

He said the party was highly elated at the return of President Buhari.

“Mr president is undoubtedly re-energised and recommitted to executing the lofty developmental objectives of the APC-led administration,” he said.

He prayed for Buhari’s continued good health and wisdom to pilot the nation’s affairs and to achieve the APC-led government’s “Next Level’’ agenda to uplift Nigerians.

President Buhari had told Nigerians to expect continuity from his government after he returned from a medical trip to London, the United Kingdom.

Read also: Buhari returns from UK

The President spoke with reporters when he arrived in the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

“Continuity,” Buhari said when asked what Nigerians should expect from his administration. He did not, however, specify any area.

Buhari’s two-week medical vacation in London had generated controversy in the country.

Critics and members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) voiced their concerns over the president’s frequent medical trips to the United Kingdom.

Join the conversation

Opinions