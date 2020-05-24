Buhari observes Eid-el-Fitr prayers with family at Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday observed the Eid-el-Fitr prayers with members of his family at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the members of the first family who observed the prayer with the President included his wife, Aisha, son, Yusuf, and other children.

Buhari on Friday said he would observe the Sallah celebration at home with his family members.

He warned government officials and other Nigerians not to bother to pay him the usual Sallah homages.

He said the decision was to guide against the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He, equally, called on other Muslim faithful to ensure they stay at home to mark this year’s Sallah celebration.

