Buhari observes Juma’at as Aso Rock mosque reopens

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed Juma’at with other worshippers inside the Aso Rock Mosque.

However, it was observed, that while other worshippers used face masks, only President Buhari was prayed without a face mask.

Religious activities resumed at the mosque on Friday after weeks of closure following restriction on worship centres due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Restriction on worship centres was relaxed on Monday by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The PTF said the relaxation would take effect from Tuesday and asked state governments to design guidelines for reopening of worship centres.

Consequently, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday adopted the following guidelines:

That worship centres shall make provision for washing of hands, use alcohol-based sanitisers, use of face masks and observe physical distancing among others.

During the Friday prayer, the worshipers observed social distancing. All of them wore face mask as instructed by the PTF except for President Buhari.

