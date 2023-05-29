Buhari officially bows out after eight years, leaves for Daura

The eight year reign of Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria has officially come to an end after he handed over to former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu as the new President at exactly 10:37am at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The final act was rounded up by the removal and replacement of a new defense flag that would signify the beginning of a new administration of Tinubu

Buhari, a former military head of state, took over power from Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, and was reelected in 2019.

Immediately after the inauguration, Buhari and his family left the Eagle Square venue of the inauguration for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, where they were flown in the Presidential jet, for the last time, to his country home in Daura, Katsina State, where he had insisted he will retire to, far from the Federal Capital Territory.

