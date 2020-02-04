Buhari officially presents Nigeria’s visa policy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for 2020.

The President presented the document at an event in the State House, Abuja.

He said the review of document was aimed at attracting modernism, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement the local ones.

The 2020 visa policy is a move by the Buhari administration to improve business openings and achieve African integration through the issuing of new visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union (AU) member nations.

