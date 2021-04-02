Buhari okays extension of NIN-SIM linkage by one month | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) linkage exercise by four weeks.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke on Thursday.

The new deadline which is May 6, 2021 was reached at a Ministerial Task Force on NIN-SIM meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and approved by the president.

Read also: Remove hatred, Buhari pioneer of Nigerian revolutions —Femi Adesina

The deadline was extended from April 6, 2021.

The statement reads: “The meeting took place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 and approval was given to extend the period of the NIN-SIM linkage to the 6th of May, 2021.

“The request for the extension was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and he endorsed it.”

The statement also mentioned that no fewer than 51 million people had been registered for NINs.

Join the conversation

Opinions