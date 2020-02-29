Buhari orders crackdown on security agents over unauthorised release of 295 smuggled oil tankers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed disappointment at the unauthorised release of 295 tankers of smuggled petroleum products by security operatives at the land borders.

Consequently, the President has ordered the immediate withdrawal and replacement of the security agents undermining the country’s border closure policy.

In a statement issued Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, President Buhari also directed that the respective organisations of the security agents should sanction them appropriately.

The Federal Government had closed the country’s borders since August last year to checkmate smuggling of arms and food items.

The government also banned supply of petroleum products to fuel stations close to the borders.

He said: “The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals, and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders. The President commends the security agencies for a job well done.

“He, however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.

“Sequel to this act, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was directed to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime, and it was recommended to the President that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine the government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

READ ALSO: Presidency ordered trader’s investigation for allegedly using Buhari daughter’s SIM – DSS

“The President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable. He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete out immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions