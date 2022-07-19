News
Buhari orders education minister, Adamu, to resolve dispute with ASUU in 14 days
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) within 14 days.
The president gave the order at a meeting with the minister and other agencies of the Federal Government at the State House, Abuja.
Buhari, who summoned the minister following reports of planned nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other groups and individuals in solidarity with the striking varsity lecturers, told Adamu to ensure that the issues were resolved within 14 days and report back to him.
READ ALSO: Flights, banks services to face disruptions over ASUU strike
ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s refusal to honour the agreement signed by both parties.
The union had extended the strike at least three more times since it commenced more than five months ago.
The lecturers are protesting the poor funding of universities, non-payment of salaries and earned academic allowances as well as the adoption of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as the payment platform for staff in the nation’s institutions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...