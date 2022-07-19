Buhari orders education minister, Adamu, to resolve dispute with ASUU in 14 days

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) within 14 days.

The president gave the order at a meeting with the minister and other agencies of the Federal Government at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, who summoned the minister following reports of planned nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other groups and individuals in solidarity with the striking varsity lecturers, told Adamu to ensure that the issues were resolved within 14 days and report back to him.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s refusal to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

The union had extended the strike at least three more times since it commenced more than five months ago.

The lecturers are protesting the poor funding of universities, non-payment of salaries and earned academic allowances as well as the adoption of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as the payment platform for staff in the nation’s institutions.

