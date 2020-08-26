Business Latest

Buhari orders end to estimated billing

August 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the players in the power sector to carry out mass metering of unmetered customers nationwide.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

The commission also declared that it had not approved any increase in electricity tariffs.

NERC wrote: “The president has directed that there should be a nationwide mass-metering programme in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.

READ ALSO: NERC to sanction seven DisCos for flouting directive on capping of estimated billing

“He has also approved a waiver of the import levy on meters, so that those that do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable costs.”

“The general public and all stakeholders in the power sector are by this statement urged to disregard any reports of an arbitrary tariff increase affecting Nigerians.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!