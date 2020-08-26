Buhari orders end to estimated billing

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the players in the power sector to carry out mass metering of unmetered customers nationwide.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) disclosed this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

The commission also declared that it had not approved any increase in electricity tariffs.

NERC wrote: “The president has directed that there should be a nationwide mass-metering programme in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.

“He has also approved a waiver of the import levy on meters, so that those that do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable costs.”

“The general public and all stakeholders in the power sector are by this statement urged to disregard any reports of an arbitrary tariff increase affecting Nigerians.”

