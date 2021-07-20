Buhari orders for speedy completion of all ongoing projects in Niger Delta

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure speedy completion of all ongoing projects in the Niger Delta.

This mandate was conveyed to the commission by the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godswill Akpabio on Monday, according to the NDDC Interim Administrator, Mike Akwa.

Akwa made this assertion during a visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Nyakudo Ndaeyo, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to Akwa, the 1,000-bed hostel at the permanent site of the UNIUYO would be completed and inaugurated in the next two weeks.

Read also: Insecurity, floods undermine local food production – Buhari

He explained that the NDDC’s commitment to the completion of the hostel project was in line with the presidential directive.

Akwa said: “The 1,000-bed students hostel being built will be a first of its kind in the region. It will have 500-bed spaces for male undergraduates and 500-bed spaces for female undergraduates and will include recreational spaces as well.”

The NDDC boss observed that in an era of COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to assist universities to properly and comfortably accommodate students in order to ensure sufficient provision for social distancing in the hostels.

”We are committed to doing whatever has to be done within our capacity to ensure that we add value to the educational system in the Niger Delta”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions