Buhari orders health minister to submit report on vaccines production

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday directed the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, to submit a progress report on the local production of vaccines in the country by the end of next month.

The President gave the directive when the leadership of the Nigeria Integrated Biopharmaceuticals Industries Consortium (NIBI) led by Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Fredlab, Mr. Vilarugel Cuyas, visited him at the State House, Abuja.

The NIBI consortium comprises European biotechnology companies – Merck, Unizima, Rommelag, and Fredlab.

Buhari commended the consortium for collaborating with the Nigerian start-up, PIA BioPharma, to establish a world-class Bio-Pharma Industrial Complex for the manufacture of vaccines and essential therapeutics in Nigeria.

He said his administration considers food and medicine sufficiency as national security issues.

The President asked the minister and his team to work closely with the consortium on the support required from the Federal Government for the actualisation of the NIBI project within the next few months.

He said: ‘‘While the Ministry of Health continues to drive collaboration with investors for vaccines, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, in a move towards self-sufficiency, I welcome the NIBI consortium’s desire to partner with the Federal Government in support of our agenda and look forward to the implementation of the NIBI project as it takes shape.”

On the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria’s economy and health systems, Buhari added: ‘‘I want Nigeria to make a bold statement in this field not just for reasons mentioned earlier, but because of its knock-on effects on our economy at large.’’

“Nigeria has learnt key lessons from the pandemic, including that countries must look inward for sustenance in food and medical supplies.

‘‘Having witnessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our health system, our communal life and national economy, from which we are yet to fully recover, we are reminded that the wealth of a nation is dependent on the health and wellbeing of its citizens.

‘‘At the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria was quick to respond to what seemed an existential threat, by strengthening the health system’s capacity to handle the pandemic – an initiative that continues till today in collaboration with the state governments, private sector and international partners.

“Key lessons of the pandemic are that nations can be brought to their knees by disease outbreaks that cripple national and international trade, and that countries must be able to look inwards for sustenance in food and medical supplies.”

