Buhari orders Immigration to beef up security in Nigeria’s borders | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service to improve surveillance and control around the nation’s borders.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, gave the directive at the virtual inauguration of the NIS Technology Building.

He said increased surveillance in the borders was necessary in order to ensure that criminals do not find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetuate their trade.

Buhari charged all security agencies in the country to raise their performance in protecting lives and property, with a mandate that the country’s Global Security Index must improve.

He implored Immigration to collaborate with international security organisations like INTERPOL in safeguarding the borders.

President Buhari said: “As a security agency, I charge you to be relentless in carrying out your statutory duties of keeping our borders safe while you ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetuate their criminality.

“I urge you to actively collaborate with international security organisations like the INTERPOL, in safeguarding our borders. Remember that a safe border is a prerequisite for a safe nation.

“You must develop strong working relationships and ties with the international community and friendly nations as it relates to migration management; adopt and implement workable strategies from them while also sharing your best practices.

“Frontline workers and operators should remember that they are our windows to the world. They must show the best face of Nigeria at all times.”

The President commended the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for consistently pushing for the completion of the Technology Building, which would serve as the Service’s Command and Control Centre as well as the repository of personal data of Nigerians and expatriates resident in Nigeria.

“This is in line with the vision of our administration to formulate and implement policies that will protect and enhance the lives and standards of living for Nigerians,” President Buhari added.

In his remarks, Aregbesola said the country’s “weakest link’’ had been the land borders, adding that the Technology Building would play a pivotal role in control of illegal migration.

