Buhari orders implementation of enhanced salaries for judicial officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate implementation of the enhanced salaries and welfare scheme for judicial officers in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Umar Gwandu, gave the directive at the official inauguration and handing over ceremony of Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, to the Council of Legal Education.

The president, who was represented at the event by the AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, directed the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission to promptly commence measures towards realisation and implementation of the scheme across the country.

He said: “The initiatives were targeted at significantly strengthening the capacity and independence of the judiciary which remained a pillar of strength and stability for the nation’s democracy.

“This administration will continue to support efforts to transform the judiciary, as part of a critical strategy, in ensuring a fair, progressive, and prosperous society, with the rule of law as its cornerstone.”

He, therefore, called on judicial officers to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession and operate with accountability and probity in the exercise of their judicial and administrative duties.

The president equally, charged the Council of Legal Education to sustain the trust by optimally maintaining and running the project in furtherance of the quest to improve and sustain high standards in legal education.

