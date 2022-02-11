Buhari orders inclusion of young people in govt’s boards, committees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed relevant government officials to ensure that young people with the requisite skills and experience are included in all Boards and Committees of the Federal Government.

The President gave the directive when he received members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Lobby Group led by one Ismaeel Ahmed at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He specifically mandated his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to comply with the directive.

According to him, young people’s inclusion in governance will encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics.

The President asked the SGF to submit a report on the inclusion of young people on boards and committees that were yet to be constituted next month.

He further directed Gambari and Mustapha to ensure monthly engagements with the APC Youth Lobby group for better synergy and cross pollination of ideas and opportunities.

He urged top government officials to explore the establishment of a committee of young people to form the monitoring and evaluation team of ongoing Federal Government projects across the country.

Buhari stressed that the committee would provide feedback which would enable his government to hold public office holders and those given responsibility to account.

He told the group that the APC leadership would ensure full participation of young people at all levels.

The President said: “I will also support the aspirations of credible and committed young people who are vying for positions in the upcoming convention.

“It is also in our interest to ensure the longevity of our party by standardizing and institutionalizing the leadership recruitment system.

“Hard working and exemplary individuals should be identified and encouraged and mentored.

“It should be a deliberate policy of the progressives in ensuring that we have a robust succession plan in place.”

