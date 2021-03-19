Buhari orders installation of 36 million meters in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to ensure the installation of 36 million meters nationwide by June.

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, disclosed this to journalists after inspecting NEMSA meter testing facilities in Enugu on Friday.

The facility is expected to be commissioned within eight weeks.

He said: “I came to inspect what is going on and to know the position regarding the meter testing facilities we are going to have here in Enugu.

“I came also to see what has been done and the preparation toward commissioning of the office and I am satisfied with the plans so far.”

The minister said NEMSA was mandated by the President to ensure that meters imported into Nigerian meet the country’s standards.

Jedi-Agba added: “We import meters and not manufacturing and our facilities here will be used to test the meters to ensure that they meet what Nigerians require. It is after the testing and satisfying our standards that the meter will be installed.

“This is an agency that is responsible for installation and the President has given them the mandate that 36 million meters must be installed by the end of June.”

