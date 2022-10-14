Buhari orders Kogi to reopen Dangote Cement factory

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Kogi State government to reopen the Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana area of the state.

The Dangote Group and Kogi State have been locked in ownership tussle on the cement factory.

The Kogi State House of Assembly ordered the closure of the factory on October 5 after the two parties failed to come to terms on the plant’s ownership structure.

At least seven persons were injured when security agents stormed the factory to effect the Assembly’s order.

The Kogi State government also accused the Dangote Group of planning to cause chaos in the state over the closure of the factory.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the National Security Council meeting in Abuja.

“The council noted the development in Kogi and has ordered the reopening of the cement factory that is closed down, has advised that all issues relating to that industry or factory should be resolved legally.”

“Nobody must take law into their hands, either as a government or an individual. We are committed to guaranteeing and providing employment for Nigerians.

“So, whatever will, in any way, hinder that must be discouraged. So in that regard, the cement industry in Obajana must be reopened and all issues that are in dispute should be resolved legally.”

On his part, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said the directive was based on an agreement between the Kogi State government and Dangote Cement.

He said: “On the issue of Kogi, we should not forget to mention that an agreement has been reached between the Kogi State government and the Dangote Cement in Kogi on the need to reopen the factory and to ensure that peace is maintained in the state

“The government is committed to providing employment to the citizens, rather than closing factories that will make people unemployed. These are some of the issues we have reached and we do hope that the parties involved will respect this agreement and come to terms with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties involved.”

