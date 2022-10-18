Buhari orders maximum security along Nigeria’s railway corridors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the Ministry of Transportation and security agencies to provide maximum security along the country’s railway corridors.

He gave the directive at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat on Tuesday in Abuja.

The president’s order came just seven months after terrorists attacked a passenger train in Kaduna and abducted 121 persons.

At least eight passengers died in the March 28 attack.

Buhari said the order had become imperative because of the huge investment made in the rail sector and the need to safeguard lives and property of the citizens.

He said: “We must ensure the safety of our rail users and strive to achieve the intended economic goals. We must at the same time ensure realizable schedules and first-class maintenance.

”Following the milestones recorded in the road sector, coupled with the innovative ways of funding road infrastructure, the Ministry of Works and Housing has been directed to compile a list of all completed roads, bridges and other infrastructure for commissioning before the end of this administration.’’

The president also ordered an effective monitoring of the the reconstruction work of 21 federal roads in the country.

According to him, the road projects which are being executed under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Policy must be closely monitored and tracked to ensure their completion on schedule.

”In line with the outcome of the Panel session on Priority 4 (Improve Transportation and Other Infrastructure), the Ministry of Aviation is hereby directed to conclude and ensure the take-off of the National Carrier Project before the end of the year,” President Buhari added.

