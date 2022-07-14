Buhari orders military to get rid of terrorists, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the military to get rid of terrorists, bandits and other criminals terrorising Nigerians in order to bring lasting peace to the country.

The president gave the directive during the graduation ceremony of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State,.

He vowed that masterminds of last week’s attack on the Kuje correctional centre and others across the country must not be allowed to go free.

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria are working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness, operational capability and training necessary to eliminate the threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

READ ALSO: Bandits, terrorists emboldened because of Buhari’s silence —Bishop Kukah

‘‘The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others have been commendable.

‘‘This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now