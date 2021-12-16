Buhari orders payment of doctors, other health workers seized salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the release of doctors and other health workers’ salaries seized by the Federal Government during their strike earlier this year.

The federal government enforced the no-work, no-pay policy in a bid to force the health workers who demanded the payment of their hazard allowances and improved conditions of service, among others, to return to work.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, confirmed this development to State House correspondents in Abuja.

He said the President had since approved the release of the resident doctors’ funds for September and October.

The minister, who earlier met behind closed doors with President Buhari at the State House, said the President approved the release of the salaries on compassionate ground and to encourage the affected workers to perform better in their respective places of work.

Ngige added that the approval covers members of the Joint Health Services Union (JOHESU) who embarked on strike in 2018.

He said: “The President graciously approved that we pay back some funds, some wages, which we did not pay health workers.

“First, section 43 of the Trade Disputes Act says that when a worker goes on strike, especially those on essential services, the employer can also refuse to pay. That is what they call it the ‘No Work, No Pay Rule’.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to decide on health workers’ hazard allowance next week

“But these health sector workers; doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and members of JOHESU, are trying to make sure that we create an equitable environment for them to function.

“As a first step, Mr. President last week directed the Minister of Finance to release the funds of the resident doctors for September and October 2021, which was seized in conformity with the law.

“In the same vein, the approval also covers members of the JOHESU who went on strike in 2018 for three months.

“After the first month, after March, when they couldn’t come back, we asked that their pay be suspended. This is in tandem with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) principles at work.

“You have a right to strike, but the employer has a right to stop your remuneration and if possible, use it to keep his enterprise going by taking new hands, where possible, especially in essential services.

“So, that same money for 2018 April and May, Mr. President has again approved that the Finance Minister refunds or re-imburses them on compassionate grounds.

“This is predicated on the grounds that this group of workers has been showing a lot of dedication and concern to the COVID-19 and that their Hazard Allowance for 2021 had remained what it was before.

“So, on compassionate grounds and we agreed that they should be getting this money to keep their morale high. We’re not yet free of COVID-19 and the new mutants. We need to do everything to keep the health workers here happy.

“In the same vein, President Buhari has also directed us to conclude the discussions on the other allowances for the health workers so that they can enjoy it anytime from now.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now