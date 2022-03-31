Buhari orders police to end Ogun cult killings

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condemned the cult clashes in Ogun State.

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead in cult clashes between members of Eiye and Aiye Confraternities in the state.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President ordered the police and other security agencies to stop the killings.

He expressed concern that the state has been turned to a battlefield by rival cult groups, committing murders, kidnappings and sexual assault.

Buhari said: “What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices.

“Parents and religious leaders must come to grasp what is going on and halt the radicalization of our youth.”

