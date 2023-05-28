Metro
Buhari orders return of Obalende prayer ground in Lagos to Muslim community
President Muhammad Buhari has ordered that the control of the Obalende Eid prayer ground be returned to the Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
The president gave the directive just a few hours before the expiration of his tenure as Nigeria’s leader.
According to the statement, the president’s approval followed a report of a special committee he set up to investigate the conflict between the Lagos Muslim Community and Federal Government agencies over the control of the land.
The committee is headed by the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
Other members of the committee were the Minister of Works and Housing, the Minister of Defence, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Permanent Secretary in the State House.
The affected federal agencies are those stationed at the Dodan Barracks in the Obalende area of the state.
READ ALSO: Buhari confers national award on Anyaoku, Akande, Osoba, others
Buhari, therefore, directed the government agencies to recognize and respect the fact that the Obalende Eid prayer ground legally belongs to the Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.
The statement read: “The president directed that the ‘desecration of the Obalende Eid prayer ground by its profane use as a dump site should stop with immediate effect and ordered the Dodan Barracks authorities to remove all containers and debris from the prayer ground.
“He also directed that the Dodan Barracks authorities to ensure that the Muslim communities and their agents have unrestricted access to the Obalende Eid prayer ground at all times.
“The president advised the Lagos State Government to, ‘if deemed fit, (to) grant the Jama’atal Muslimeen Council a Certificate of Occupancy over the area identified in the Survey Plan.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...