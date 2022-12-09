Buhari orders security agencies to rescue abducted Anambra babies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed security agencies to rescue five newborn babies abducted by criminals in Anambra State.

Gunmen had on Tuesday abducted the newborn babies at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president expressed his concern about the strange incident, saying this case must be solved immediately.

He said: “Security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.”

