Buhari orders security agents to end abductions, killings in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered security agencies to end what he called the selective abductions and killings in the North-West and North Central parts of the country.
The President gave the order during a meeting with the service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting, said Buhari commended the security agencies for their efforts in the North-East and South-East.
He added that the President also directed them to redouble their efforts in a bid to restore security across the country.
Baba said: “Yes, we had a brief security meeting. Service chiefs and the intelligence chiefs have been able to brief the President on the security situation in the country.
“The President has also observed and made a remark that the constitutional responsibility of government is the provision of security, is one and is foremost and he is ready to provide such.
“We should reinvigorate our efforts, which are yielding results in the North-East and South-East but there is more to be done in the North-West and North-Central where people are worried and he has intelligence and information that school children are abducted, selective abductions and killings are done. This narrative must change.
“We have assured him that we will do more. He also thanked and praised us for what has been done so far, and urged us to improve much so that people can go about their lawful businesses within the quickest possible means.
“The new marching order is that all the service chiefs and intelligence chiefs have been warned to go and reinvigorate efforts and to do more so that the North-Central and Nigeria at large should enjoy better security.”
