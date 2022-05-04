Buhari orders security agents to fish out killers of soldier couple in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the gruesome murder of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus, and his fiancé, Private Gloria Mathew, by terrorists in Imo State.

The couple were traveling to the state on Saturday for their traditional wedding when they were murdered by the criminals.

The woman was raped before the pair were shot dead and subsequently beheaded by the hoodlums.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill soldier couple in Imo, r*pe wife, post video

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari charged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He expressed sadness that the corpses of the couple were inhumanely treated and joyfully posted across social media platforms.

He said the incident was alien to all cultures and civilizations.

